The Princess of Wales set to return to work after three-week break – details The royal enjoyed some time off

The Prince and Princess of Wales will resume their royal duties with a visit to Scarborough, the palace has announced.

Following a refreshing two-week half term break with their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - the royal couple are set to travel up North on 3 November to launch funding to support young people's mental health.

During their visit, William and Kate will meet with a variety of local organisations who will benefit from the funding which has arisen from a collaboration between The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Two Ridings Community Foundation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will moreover gain further insight into how community organisations are rallying to help those who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

George, Charlotte and Louis get two weeks off for their half-term break

Princess Kate's last known royal duty was on the 15th of October when, as patron of English rugby, she sent a letter of encouragement to the England Rugby League.

"To the England Rugby League teams, I wanted to wish you the very best of luck with your respective World Cup tournaments," it read.

"I was so honoured to become Patron of the RFL earlier this year, not least because I know what an important moment this is for Rugby League.

The couple visited London for their last joint royal outing

"The ability to take part in any World Cup tournament is incredible, but to be able to do so on your home turf, hosting teams from around the world and showcasing everything that this fantastic sport has to offer is truly special."

She concluded: "Good luck! I know you will do us all very proud and I can't wait to see you all in action."

Prince William, meanwhile, will carry out his next solo engagement on 1 November, when he will attend the 10th annual Tusk Conservation Awards in London.

The release from Kensington Palace read: "The Prince of Wales will celebrate the work of leading Africa-based conservationists at the annual Tusk Conservation Awards to be held next month at Hampton Court Palace."

