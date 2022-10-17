Sarah Ferguson's fans all say the same thing after poignant Instagram post The 63-year-old has sparked a reaction

Sarah Ferguson sparked quite the reaction amongst her fans over the weekend as she took to Instagram with a poignant post.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife shared a series of sweet snapshots showing her in the garden of the former couple's shared home, Royal Lodge.

She can be seen playing on the grass with one of the family’s new additions – the late Queen’s corgis. Sarah and Andrew rehomed Sandy and Muick following the death of the monarch on 8 September.

While Sarah didn’t caption her latest post, fans were quick to comment – and they all said the same thing.

Fans were quick to react to Sarah's latest post

“Lovely to see the corgis are being loved and happy,” one follower wrote, while a second echoed: “My heart melts at this... It’s a lovely sight to see Sarah. It’s important that a pet gets a home after its care giver passes. And yours is a true honour. What a beautiful gift of trust to you… Enjoy your bonding.”

“How heartbreakingly beautiful, they are in safe, gentle hands with Sarah,” said a third. And a fourth posted: “How blessed they are to have you Sarah.”

The proud mum celebated Eugenie and Jack's wedding anniversary

It comes after Sarah – who celebrated her 63rd birthday on 15 October - paid a loving tribute to her youngest daughter Princess Eugenue on Instagram.

The mother-of-two shared a reel of stunning wedding photos in celebration of Eugenie’s fourth wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The couple tied the knot in October 2018

Eugenie, 32, and Jack, 36, announced their engagement in January 2018 and went on to tie the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on 12 October 2018.

The have since welcomed their first child together, son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who was born on 9 February 2021 at the Portland Hospital.

Princess Eugenie and her son, August

Little August was christened at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor Park, on 21 November 2021, alongside his second cousin, Lucas Tindall.

