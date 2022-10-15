Sarah Ferguson delivers heartwarming birthday photos with the Queen's corgis The Duchess of York rehomed Sandy and Muick

Sarah Ferguson is revelling in her new parental role, as she cares for the late Queen's beloved pet corgis, and her latest photo only goes to prove it further.

Sarah - who celebrates her birthday today, 15 October - agreed to rehome the pooches with her ex-husband Prince Andrew following Her Majesty's death on 8 September.

Now, she's delivered a celebratory update on Sandy and Muick which fans couldn't get enough of.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson shows off magical private garden at Royal Lodge

In photos posted on Instagram, Sarah was rolling around on the grass with the dogs as the sun shone over the three of them.

She captioned the post: "The presents that keep giving," and her social media followers couldn't wait to wish her happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday, Duchess. So glad can see The Queen's corgies with you," wrote one, while another added: "I'm so glad they are with you."

Sarah celebrated her birthday with photos alongside the Queen's corgis

Many others gushed over the sweet photos as the Duchess looked to be loving the time spent with the pets.

Sarah recently spoke publicly about caring for the corgis when interviewed by The Telegraph.

The 63-year-old said that taking care of the late Queen's furry companions is a "big honour".

She went on to add that the pups are "national treasures" who have been "taught well".

Sarah is caring for the late Queen's dogs

The new additions join Sarah and Andrew's five Norfolk terriers. And it appears that little Muick and Sandy have already managed to establish a lasting bond with Sarah's original canine clan. "They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now," said the Duchess.

Along with another Corgi named Fergus, Muick was gifted to the Queen by Prince Andrew during lockdown last year. The royal bought his mother two new pups in an effort to distract her whilst Prince Philip was in hospital. When Fergus sadly passed in May 2021, the late monarch was reportedly left 'devastated'.

On what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, Prince Andrew is said to have bought his mother another puppy named Sandy to replace Fergus.

