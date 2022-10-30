16 fun photos of the royals rocking fancy dress costumes The best photos of royals having fun while dressed up

Just because they're royal doesn't mean they can't have fun with fancy dress! While people around the world often opt for royal-inspired costumes, these real-life royals show us how they play dress up.

READ: All the best ever celebrity Halloween costumes

From the Princess of Wales rocking an '80s look for a roller disco in her pre-royal days to Princess Beatrice sporting a lilac wig and unicorn horns for a Halloween party at her go-to Mayfair venue Annabel's, take a look at the best photos of the royals and their European counterparts wearing fun costumes...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet's adorable Halloween costumes

Then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana got dolled up in Klondike fashion during their 1983 royal tour of Canada. The Princess looked elegant in an elaborate white number and matching fascinator, while Charles suited up and accessorized his look with a cane.

MORE: 17 fabulous photos of Kate Middleton you may have forgotten about

Taken in her pre-royal days, Princess Kate rocked what appeared to be a glamorous witch outfit for a Halloween night out at Mahiki in 2007. She donned a sparkly dress, fishnet tights and knee-high boots, along with a black cape.

Keep clicking for more photos...

Princess Beatrice was spotted at Annabel's Halloween party in October 2018, wearing a monochrome look with a bright lilac wig and a unicorn headpiece - very on trend! The royal finished off her costume with a touch of a sparkle on her accessories.

MORE: 16 stylish Halloween costume ideas for fashion girls - from Bridgerton to SATC

Princess Madeleine of Sweden shared this adorable family snap of her three children during Halloween 2018.

The royal mum was dressed as a cat, complete with ears and painted on whiskers, while daughter Princess Leonore looked cute in a pastel mermaid outfit and son Prince Nicolas donned a Batman costume. Princess Adrienne made the perfect Halloween pumpkin, as her mum held her in her arms for the Instagram photo.

Princess Grace's granddaughter Pauline Ducruet looked spooktacular for a Halloween party in 2013. The young Monaco royal showed off her elaborate makeup on Instagram, which she simply captioned: "#halloweenparty #nimportenawak #bonsoooiir!!" Photo: Instagram/paulinedcrt

Princess Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry, adorably dressed up in a red goblin costume for his nursery school's nativity play in 1987.

The Princess of Wales looked groovy as she stepped out wearing a disco-inspired ensemble for a 2008 Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco event in London. Kate made a statement sporting mini yellow shorts and a flashy emerald top, which she paired with boots and of course, glow sticks.

Princess Beatrice of York looked purrfect for a good cause. The Princess was the cat's meow donning a feline ensemble for the 2016 Unicef Halloween Ball in London, which raised vital funds to support Unicef's life-saving work for Syrian children in danger.

While they might not be wearing full fancy dress costumes, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla proved they're up for a giggle as they donned animal masks at a reception for The Elephant Family animal ball in 2019.

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece (right) got dolled up for her daughter and husband’s Prince and the Revolution-themed birthday celebration in 2017. The Greek royal stunned wearing a vibrant hot pink dress, which she paired with a show-stopping fascinator by Philip Treacy.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands (left) also got into the spirit stepping out in an elaborate floral headpiece. Photo: Instagram/mariechantal22

Princess Leonore of Sweden looked cute as a bug for Halloween 2015. The royal tot's mom, Princess Madeleine, shared the too-cute photo of her little girl on Facebook with a message that read: "A Happy and Safe Halloween from Leonore....." Photo: Boggio Studios via Facebook.com/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson dressed up in period costumes at a replica Klondike village during their first official tour together in Canada back in 1987.

Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s youngest child, Camille Gottlieb, drew inspiration from the horror film Saw for her 2016 Halloween costume. Grace Kelly’s granddaughter shared a picture of her creepy Jigsaw-inspired get-up writing, "Let's play a game #Saw #Halloween2016#ThereIsJustOnRule." Photo: Instagram/camillerosegottlieb

It seems Camille may have been inspired by her older sister Pauline who, a few years prior, donned her own version of the Saw killer ensemble. "Happy Halloween! #saw #letsplaythegame #london," she penned alongside her photo in 2014. Photo: Instagram/paulinedcrt

William Shakespeare would be proud! Prince Harry hid behind a mask as he played Conrade in his school, Eton College’s, production of Much Ado about Nothing back in 2003.

Princess Olympia and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece made a fashionable mother-daughter duo as they dressed up for an event two days before Halloween in 2016. Photo: Instagram/mariechantal22

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.