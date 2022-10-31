Princess Kate fans are all saying the same thing about touching video The Princess of Wales took to social media

Princess Kate had royal fans feeling so inspired after sharing an extra special video in aid of addiction awareness week on Sunday.

MORE: Why Kate Middleton now wears polka dots to major events explained

In association with The Forward Trust, the wife of Prince William, 40, spoke eloquently in a clip filmed from Kensington Palace about destigmatising addiction and tackling the shame that can often be felt by those suffering.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton charmed by little girl dressed as princess

Captioning the video were the words: "Today, during #AddictionAwarenessWeek, I want to offer a message of support to those who are continuing to suffer. I know this was not a choice. Recovery is possible."

READ: Princess Kate's connection to Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' revealed

MORE: Princess Kate's reaction to toddler's honest words is so sweet – watch

"You are so inspiring," wrote one follower. A second added: "Well done Princess, great cause," alongside a red love heart emoji.

The Princess' statement was shared on social media

A third said: "Wonderful woman, keep inspiring Princess of Wales," amongst a string of sweet emojis. A fourth penned: "So incredibly well said! Thank you."

In the clip, the Princess of Wales said: "We as a society need to recognise that the only way to help those suffering is to try and understand what has led them to addiction, to empathise with them and to be compassionate to their struggles."

"Addiction is a serious mental health condition that can happen to anyone, no matter what age, gender, race or nationality."

Princess Kate delivered the keynotes speech in 2021 for the charity

The doting mother-of-three also made an emotional plea to those who may have addiction issues, saying: "I want you to that this is also a serious health condition.

"Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need."

The moving update was originally filmed earlier this month and was released by The Forward Trust to mark the start of Addiction Awareness Week, which runs from 30 October to 7 November.

The campaign aims to reframe existing perceptions of addiction, build awareness of the causes and nature of addiction, improve understanding, reduce prejudice and enable more people to ask for and receive help.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.