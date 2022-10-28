Princess Kate's reaction to toddler's honest words is so sweet – watch The royal has a way with children

The Princess of Wales is a proud mother to three beautiful children with her husband Prince William, there's Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four.

LOOK: 10 times Duchess Kate couldn't contain her broodiness - photos

As well as her own kids, the royal has a natural rapport with young members of the public she meets on public engagements, and an unearthed video of her interacting with a toddler proves just that.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Kate cuddles two-month-old baby

When attending a nursery, Kate is saying goodbye to the children when one responds: "Bye, bye lovely Kate." After hearing the sweet words, the Princess clutches her chest, repeats the words to clarify what was said and follows with a "thank you" to the little one.

The clip was in fact taken from a visit back in January 2020, when Kate surprised parents and pupils at the London Early Years Foundation (LEYF) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-School.

See the moment the royal gets called "lovely Kate"

It was posted by royal fan account, @prprinsessa and so many followers added comments of adoration for the heart warming clip. "This is the best video! I’ve never seen it," penned one, and: "So sweet and heartwarming," added another. A third commented: "She is! Kids KNOW what's real."

READ: Princess Kate's connection to Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' revealed

SEE: Meghan Markle's £3,027 incredible tribute to son Archie Harrison revealed

Kate has a way with young kids

A similar fan account, @hrhcatherineprincessofwalesuk, shared another video which proved Kate's maternal bond, and it revealed the Princess bending down to speak to a little girl during an official engagement.

"Notice how she immediately drops down to the child’s level and looks them straight in the eye…," penned one, and: "She dropped so fast and gave that little one her undivided attention. Bless her," agreed another.

The royal couple have three children together

A third wrote: "Love the way Princess Kate always goes eye level with the children," and a fourth added: "Very Princess Diana move."

The doting mother of three has admitted to being "broody" lately but it is unknown if they will try for a fourth child.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.