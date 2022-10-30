Prince William and Princess Kate share sadness in response to tragic news The Prince and Princess of Wales are so kind

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Twitter on Sunday, with a personal message following the tragic crush at an outdoor Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday, in which 153 people were killed and another 133 injured.

In a heartfelt message, Prince William wrote on behalf of himself and his wife: "Catherine and I send all our love and prayers to the parents, families and loved ones of those tragically lost in Seoul yesterday evening. W & C."

According to the local government, 20 foreign nationals are believed to be among the dead, most of whom were teenagers and young adults.

The royal couple have been lying low for the last couple of weeks, including enjoying half-term with their three children.

However, William is set to return to work on Tuesday 1 November, for a very important cause: attending the 10th annual Tusk Conservation Awards in London.



A press release from Kensington Palace revealed the news, saying: "The Prince of Wales will celebrate the work of leading Africa-based conservationists at the annual Tusk Conservation Awards to be held next month at Hampton Court Palace.

"His Royal Highness will also join a symposium the next morning bringing together this year's award winners, alumni from previous awards and conservation experts."

Princess Kate's last known royal duty was on the 15th of October when, as patron of English rugby, she sent a letter of encouragement to the England Rugby League.



"To the England Rugby League teams, I wanted to wish you the very best of luck with your respective World Cup tournaments," it began.

Kate continued: "I was so honoured to become Patron of the RFL earlier this year, not least because I know what an important moment this is for Rugby League.

"The ability to take part in any World Cup tournament is incredible, but to be able to do so on your home turf, hosting teams from around the world and showcasing everything that this fantastic sport has to offer is truly special…"

