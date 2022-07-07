Why Kate Middleton now wears polka dots to major events explained

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has dazzled fans with her polka dot dresses at almost every major royal event this season. With exclusive expert insight, HELLO! has discovered the delightful reason why.

Duchess Kate looked spectacular at Wimbledon in her azure blue and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, and only last month at Royal Ascot, the duchess wore a stunning white gown featuring huge black spots. Who could forget the elegant black dress that Kate donned for Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving in March? Keen fans spotted that this dress was also littered with tiny white polka dots.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

HELLO! sat down with colour psychologist and director of design at Lick Colour, Tash Bradley, to discuss Kate's commitment to polka dots and asked for her thoughts behind this.

Kate dazzled in polka dots at Royal Ascot

Tash explained the psychology of polka dot patterns, saying: "So someone who is wearing polka dots, they're wanting to portray a fun-ness, a sort of playfulness. When you think of polka dots you instantly soften."

Kate's go-to L.K.Bennett dress

Kate loves tennis so her choice of the 'Pleated Embellished Polka-Dot Silk Crepe de Chine Midi Dress' to enjoy a summer afternoon at Wimbledon makes perfect sense.

Kate and William delighted fans at Wimbledon

Tash's knowledge suddenly sheds intriguing light on the Duchess's decision to wear polka dots to the late Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service in March.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Service of Thanksgiving, fans were pleasantly surprised to see two of his great-grandchildren in attendance, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who arrived hand in hand with her mother.

Kate's discreet polka dots were picture perfect

Kate's choice of discreet tiny white polka on her all-black ensemble dots looked as though it added a touch of warmth and openness to the sombre occasion for the children.

Tash continued: "When you go for polka dots it's very playful, it opens up conversation, it makes you give off a sort of warm feel."

In June, Duchess Kate, Princess Beatrice and Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway all chose to wear polka dot dresses to social engagements.

Kate and Beatrice at Royal Ascot

Tash enthused about this royal trend: "It's interesting that they've all gone for polka dots because that straight away just screams out fun. That you're there to have a bit of fun, you're not trying to take yourself too seriously, you're trying to be softer in your approach I would say."

Detailing the royal ladies' colour choices, Tash continued: "What I love is that the black and white is very Audrey Hepburn, very sophisticated very elegant."

Pink polka dots, for instance, are not something we would be likely to see Kate in for a formal occasion. "If for instance Kate was wearing let's say pink polka dots that could look too childish and actually the colour combination of the black and white with the polka dots works beautifully because then they have the elegance, the sophistication that she still needs, but polka dots – fun approachable, so that's fascinating."

