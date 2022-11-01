Princess Kate set to make royal history this weekend – will Prince George be there? The sporty royal is attending a special engagement

The Princess of Wales will make a very special appearance at the weekend to cheer on the England rugby team.

Kate will watch England in their Rugby League World Cup quarter final against Papua New Guinea in Wigan on Saturday.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales sends special video message to the England Rugby team

It is her first match since taking succeeding Prince Harry as the patron of the Rugby Football League, becoming the figurehead for the Rugby Football Union at the same time. She is also the first female royal to hold the position.

Before the match gets underway, the Princess will meet the England and Papua New Guinea teams on the pitch. She will also observe a minute of non-silence, held to mark the tournament's Movember Mental Fitness Match Day - a gesture to combat the damaging impact that silence can have upon men's mental wellbeing.

Princess Kate is the patron of the RFU and the RFL

During the half-time break, Kate will also meet the England women's team who earlier that day will have played Canada in a group match.

Simon Johnson, chair of the RFL, said: "We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time as the RFL's Royal Patron.

She took over the role from Prince Harry

"With both our England Women and Men’s teams playing important World Cup matches on Saturday, her presence will enhance a special occasion for our sport, for the World Cup and for the famous rugby league town of Wigan."

Royal fans will of course be hoping that Kate decides to bring along her eldest son, rugby fan Prince George.

Prince George previously attended Twickenham with his parents

He previously attended a Six Nations match with both his parents at Twickenham. It was a chance for William and Kate to go head-to-head with a bit of sporting rivalry, with Prince William the patron for the Welsh Rugby Union, England's rivals on the day.

The Duke and Duchess showed their support for the opposing teams by donning England and Wales scarves, while George remained diplomatic, sporting a red and blue puffer jacket, with no symbols or badges.

