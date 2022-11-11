The Princess of Wales is incredibly kind-hearted and kindness is genuinely important to her.

She is a loving wife to Prince William and caring mother to their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Through her work, she has loyally devoted her time to a number of charitable causes - many of which focus on providing children with the best possible start in life.

Incredibly passionate about early childhood support and children’s mental health, Princess Kate is committed to raising awareness about the emotional wellbeing of kids and the importance of early experiences.

Kate Silverton told HELLO!: "When I think of kindness right now I'm thinking of people who are in service to others. I would say The Princess of Wales is the kindest person for the work she's doing in children's mental health.

"As someone who, when she speaks, the world listens, she's doing an amazing amount. I know that she's kind, I know that for certain!"

Kindness is at the very heart of everything Princess Kate does. On one of her recent engagements, she gave her time to meet with new mothers and babies at a Surrey maternity unit where she showed warmth and compassion.

Louise Stead, Chief Executive of Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, told HELLO!: "We were delighted to welcome the Princess of Wales to our maternity department recently.

"The Princess was incredibly generous with her time and showed real warmth, compassion and kindness as she spoke with both staff and patients.

"She went to great lengths to put everyone at ease and was very open about her own experiences of pregnancy and motherhood.

"Her visit generated a real sense of excitement through the Trust and it has provided a huge boost to the entire team at a time when the NHS faces on-going challenges."

