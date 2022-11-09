Princess Kate presents little boy with a very special gift on sweet solo outing The royal received a very warm welcome

Princess Kate charms the crowds wherever she goes. And the same was true on Wednesday as she made a special solo outing.

The mother-of-three met with staff, clients and health professionals at Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon, west London, in her role as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.

It’s not everyday you get a poppy from a Princess 😊 Akeem who’s 3 was very chatty when Kate unexpectedly stopped to say hello at a maternity mental health visit so she gave him her remembrance poppy. Thanks Liberty from Colham Manor primary and Akeem’s mum for letting me share pic.twitter.com/ykP1wyujtf — Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) November 9, 2022

As she arrived at the centre, she had the sweetest exchange with one little boy – much to the delight of onlookers.

Caring Kate bent down to speak to three-year-old Akeem, who was very chatty! At one point, the little boy stopped to admire the Princess's Remembrance Poppy, which was pinned to her coat.

Princess Kate took part in a mother and baby group session at the centre

And the kind-hearted royal promptly gifted Akeem her own poppy, before handing over the pin to his delighted mum.

During her tour of the centre, Kate heard how the care provided in the London Borough of Hillingdon is targeted to better suit the needs of women and families.

The kind-hearted Princess proved a big hit!

Kate, who has made it her mission to help improve the first five years of children's lives in the belief that early intervention can stop problems developing in later life, met staff and volunteers as well as mothers and babies using the centre.

She said: "I think more places like this would be so valuable in communities, bringing people together." The Princess also told one mum: "It's fantastic what's being done here. It's not about having more services, it's actually about being able to integrate them."

Kate charmed onlookers during her visit

Another mother, Saher Hussain, who was there with her 12-month-old daughter Hanna, said she had suffered from post-natal depression but struggled to get support when she had lived in the nearby borough of Harrow. "I was so scared it would happen again and, unfortunately, it did," she said. "But it's been a lot easier to find the support in Hillingdon."

Kate met representatives from agencies working across perinatal services in Hillingdon, including specialist psychiatry staff, midwives, health visitors and social workers, for a roundtable discussion convened by the MMHA.

The Princess looked chic and stylish for her solo outing

Within the discussion, the group talked about how the service has developed to meet the needs of the most vulnerable mothers in their community, the impact this has had, and opportunities for further growth.

