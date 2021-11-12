It's no surprise that the Duchess of Cambridge constantly tops polls of most popular royals. Prince William's wife and the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Kate knows to use her platform and powerful influence for good.

In her decade as a royal, she has found personal causes to champion, from protecting the arts to advocating for the great outdoors, to providing children with the best possible start in life.

She has carried out hundreds of engagements in aid of her patronages and other charities she supports and when members of the public meet her, they instantly comment on her genuine warmth and kindness. Being kind is a motto she's repeated on various royal outings and to her own children.

As well as supporting charities and organisations like Place2Be and East Anglia's Children's Hospices, Kate is able to direct her own philanthropic work through The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, alongside her husband.

The Duchess also famously spearheaded the royals' Heads Together mental health campaign in 2017, encouraging the nation to get talking, however difficult those conversations are, and break the stigma surrounding mental health.

