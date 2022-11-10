Prince William and Princess Kate enjoy secret lunch date – details Even the royals love a trip down to the pub!

The Prince of Princess of Wales made the most of some free time during the week as while their children studied, they headed for a pub lunch in Windsor.

READ: Princess Kate & Prince William: Shock as teacher at George and Charlotte's former school arrested

The royal couple enjoyed a meal together on a table close to Maggie Caxton and her partner, who were celebrating Maggie receiving an OBE. Maggie is the chair of the North East Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust that aims to help children realise their true potential. A tweet from the organisation read: "Congratulations to our chair, Maggie Saxton, who received her OBE from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle yesterday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Prince and Princess of Wales' children bake in sweet video

"Maggie was thrilled to attend the ceremony and in particular, to find herself sitting beside the Prince and Princess of Wales in the local pub afterwards!"

SEE: Princess Kate turns heads in ribbed dress and sky-scraper heels

DISCOVER: Princess Kate and Prince William's wedding honour that other royals weren't allowed

Further details of their meeting have not been shared.

The pair enjoyed some time alone together

Maggie found herself receiving plenty of messages of congratulations from well-wishers, many noting how lucky she was to have dined near the royal couple.

MORE: Royal fans surprised by unearthed photo of King Charles competing in Prince William's sports day

READ: Prince William shares rare insight into his best friends

"Congratulations to Maggie, what a wonderful way to celebrate this achievement... a memory to treasure forever," commented one.

A second posted: "Congratulations. Well deserved and such lovely memories to cherish too," while a third added: "Oh my goodness, talk about a perfect way to cap off an amazing day! Congratulations!!"

Kate was in Hillingdon on Wednesday

The royal couple's sweet date came shortly after Kate embarked on a solo outing and met with staff, clients and health professionals at Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon, west London, in her role as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance.

As she arrived at the centre, she had the sweetest exchange with one little boy – much to the delight of onlookers.

READ: Prince William admits 'disappointment is part of life' as he talks to England stars

DISCOVER: Prince William reveals the one thing the Queen banned him from doing on his wedding day

And the kind-hearted royal promptly gifted Akeem her own poppy, before handing over the pin to his delighted mum.

During her tour of the centre, Kate heard how the care provided in the London Borough of Hillingdon is targeted to better suit the needs of women and families.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.