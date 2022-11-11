Prince William is on a kind mission to help our planet. The Prince of Wales has been working hard to highlight the need for urgent action, including speaking at the climate change conference COP26.

With Sir David Attenborough, he launched The Earthshot Prize in 2020 recognising five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism. Every year until 2030, the winners will be given a grant of £1million to continue their good work.

His voice has been welcomed in the environmental spheres, according to expert and Extreme Hangout founder Amber Nuttal. Extreme Hangout was launched at COP26 last year and gives youth a voice in protecting the planet.

Amber Nuttall told HELLO!: "The self-inflicted dual threats humanity faces today, the climate crisis and conservation crisis, have long needed their narrative to be given a boost and it's hard to think of anyone better placed or more welcomed in this space than the Prince of Wales.

"His father and grandfather before him, were both well-known and much-respected environmentalists, yet still William had found a unique approach with Earthshot. Here his empathy and compassion plus an evident grasp of the seriousness of the situation abound and with it the swift and unapologetic acknowledgement that so often it is simply that elusive yet vital ingredient, financing, that stands in the way of development and implementation of great ideas and it is the dedication of his hard work and that of his partners which delivers this lifeline.

"The kindness he shows to people, wildlife and ultimately of course the planet using hope through storytelling, highlighting great actions and innovations which combined all lead to solutions. The way his confident narrative speaks to creation, a future full of opportunity and human beings ability to apply ingenuity resulting in the seemingly impossible becoming possible leave us with a clear message - we can do this!

"Earthshot reflects his beliefs that in coming together, collaborating across the four corners of the world, across the generational and gender divides, the political and racial, seeing only opportunity where others would see conflict, will indeed deliver the results we all so desperately need to see.

"By celebrating and championing these dedicated individuals, companies, municipalities and countries, he shines a beautiful and optimistic light on the brightest of futures, a beacon for young people, especially in these challenging times.

"Through Earthshot Prince William lays his values on the table for all to see - care, compassion, courage, determination, resilience, all to be celebrated but none so great as perhaps the simplest of all, kindness."

