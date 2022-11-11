King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla to be supported by all working royals this weekend – details The new monarch will attend several engagements to mark Remembrance this weekend

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's plans to mark Remembrance this week alongside other senior members of the royal family.

Camilla kicked off the engagements on Thursday, by attending the 94th Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, but there are two big events happening over the weekend, which, for the first time in many years, include every working royal.

On Saturday, the monarch and his wife will attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and they will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

It will be the first time since 2006 that all working royals attend the Festival. Last year, most royals attended, except for Prince Andrew, due to him stepping back from all public duties, and the Queen, who was forced to cancel her appearance due to medical advice.

The Queen missed last year's gathering for the first time

At the time, a statement read: "Following on from their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks.

"The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits. Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday November 13."

The Queen alongside her royal family back in 2019

Following the Festival, all the royals will unite again at the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

It will be Charles' first as King and he is set to lay a new wreath, the design of which pays tribute to the wreath of His Majesty’s grandfather, King George VI, and Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the palace, "The wreath's poppies are mounted on an arrangement of black leaves, as is traditional for the Sovereign, and its ribbon bears The King’s racing colours; scarlet, purple and gold. The Royal racing colours were also incorporated into the wreaths of King George V, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II."

