Royal fans are all saying the same thing about King Charles III's recent engagement

King Charles III had royal fans all saying the same thing on Wednesday after he and Queen Consort Camilla stepped out in York.

The royal couple appeared at a service to mark the blessing and unveiling of a statue erected in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II at York Minster, before heading to Doncaster in celebration of the area being awarded city status.

Captioning a selection of photos from the event, the official Instagram page for the royal family penned: "At @york_minster_official, Their Majesties attended the blessing and unveiling of a statue of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth, before heading to Doncaster as it celebrated being awarded City status."

The post sparked a huge response from royal fans, who all agreed that the new statue was the perfect tribute to the late Monarch. One fan wrote: "What a beautiful tribute to Her Majesty."

Royal fans were delighted with the update

A second penned: "What a thrill to see this carving of Queen Elizabeth. Such a wonderful way to remember her!"

A third added: "That's a lovely tribute and portrait and statue [of] Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth!"

Despite the meaningfulness of their visit, the day was tinged with upset as a lone protester attempted to throw eggs at the King ahead of the ceremony.

The new statue was unveiled on Wednesday

The royal duo were being welcomed to York by city leaders when the man threw three eggs at them, all of which missed before the royal couple were ushered away.

According to onlookers, the individual was protesting Britain's history with slavery. However, the crowd around quickly turned on the man and were heard shouting, "Shame on you".

A protester was caught throwing eggs at the royal couple

The man was quickly apprehended by the police – prompting more loud cheers from surrounding members of the public. Cries of "God save the King" also rang out. He was eventually removed from the scene.

Charles and Camilla did not appear disturbed by the incident and continued to greet well-wishers who lined the pavement along Micklegate Bar.

