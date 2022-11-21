Princess Kate prepares for major new tiara moment The royal is set to sparkle for state visit

Princess Kate is a true style queen, with a huge demand for any item of clothing in her beautifully curated wardrobe.

But there is one fashion moment that royal fans love above all other – when the Princess gets the chance to wear a tiara.

WATCH: Royal tiara rules revealed

And the countdown is now officially on following the news that William and Kate are set to take on a major role at this week's state visit by the President of South Africa.

On Tuesday, the couple will greet President Ramaphosa on behalf of King Charles III at the Corinthia Hotel before travelling with him to Horse Guards Parade where the President will receive a ceremonial welcome and meet with the King and Queen Consort Camilla.

Princess Kate arriving at a state banquet for the US President in 2019

The royals and the president will then join a carriage procession along The Mall before King Charles hosts a private lunch at Buckingham Palace.

That evening, the royal family will don their finery for a State Banquet at the Palace. Prince William and Kate will both be in attendance – and all eyes will be on the Princess as she showcases a gown and glittering tiara.

The royal looked beautiful on her wedding day in the Cartier Halo tiara

It will be a rare and special moment. Princess Kate has only worn three tiaras on 11 occasions.

We first saw Princess Kate sport a tiara at her wedding in 2011. For the highly anticipated occasion watched by millions, she wore the Cartier Halo design, which perfectly complemented her Alexander McQueen wedding dress. Traditionally, tiaras are a symbol of marriage and are often donned by brides on their special day.

Princess Kate wearing the Lover's Knot tiara

Tiaras are also allowed to be worn for official state banquets – which is why Prince Kate wore one for the annual Buckingham Palace diplomatic reception in 2013.

The mother-of-three dazzled in the Lotus Flower Tiara, one of Princess Margaret's go-to designs that boasts pearls and diamonds, two beloved royal gems. She also sported the piece in 2015 for a state banquet in honour of the president of China.

The headpiece was Princess Diana's favourite

Princess Kate frequently pays homage to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, and occasionally does so through her choice of tiara. The royal's most worn headpiece is Princess Diana's favourite – the Lover's Knot.

Kate has worn the tiara on eight separate occasions. The first time was at the 2015 annual diplomatic reception, where she wore the tiara for the same event three years in a row. Other glittering 'dos the Princess has worn the jewel to includes gala dinners, banquets and receptions at Buckingham Palace.

