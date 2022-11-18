Princess Kate's solo Reading trip leaves fans saying the same thing

The Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre on Thursday to meet displaced Ukrainian families and learn more about how the centre is supporting the local community.

The mother-of-three looked flawless in a chic navy polka dot dress from highstreet favourite, LK Bennett. The sophisticated dress featured yellow dots in a subtle, yet significant nod to the Ukrainian flag. She layered with a sleek camel coat and opted for a pair of suede court shoes.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales presented with gifts as she visits the Reading Ukrainian Community

The royal elevated her sartorial prowess with a delicate pair of pearl drop earrings, armed with her navy quilted clutch from Jaeger – a handbag that has been in her royal archive for over a decade.

Impressed by their output, Princess Kate heaped praise on the centre's "inspirational work". Over on Instagram, the royal's social media team shared a clip from Kate's visit. The caption read: "The inspirational work of the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre is non-stop, and it's changing lives!

Princess Kate received a traditional Ukrainian cake

"Whether that's through providing practical advice on employment and housing, delivering educational classes for children or building social connections, the centre is at the heart of the community.

"It's also fantastic that The Royal Foundation has been able to help support First Lady @olenazelenska_official's mental health strategy in recent weeks and will continue to do so moving forwards."

The royal took part in an art class

Royal fans were left dazzled by the Princess of Wales' poignant visit, with many drawing attention to her selfless acts of kindness. "This is one of the many examples of why we adore you," noted one follower in the comment section, whilst another penned: "Thank you, Your support is priceless and really important for Ukrainians."

"Such a wonderful and important visit," gushed a third, and a fourth remarked: "She's just amazing. Such ability to communicate and reach people."

The mother-of-three showed her support

This isn't the first time Princess Kate has lent her support to Ukraine. Back in September, the royal held an audience with the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, at Buckingham Palace.

And in March, Prince William and Kate penned a personal message of support via Twitter. Their heartfelt tweet read: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future W & C."

