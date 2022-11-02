Prince William's love token to Kate Middleton at university that proved he was smitten The Prince of Wales was a young romantic

The Prince and Princess of Wales' enduring love story has captivated royal fans from the moment their blossoming relationship began at university.

When a young Prince William and Kate Middleton met at St Andrews, it was only a matter of time before they made their relationship official. Though the couple waited nine years before they got engaged following a brief split in 2007, the Prince of Wales gifted his wife-to-be a premarital ring that proved he was smitten with his university flatmate long before they tied the knot.





Now a member of the royal family and the future Queen Consort, Princess Kate's jewellery collection is seriously impressive.

From diamond-encrusted tiaras to glittering royal heirlooms and even some of Queen Elizabeth's former jewels, the royal's personal collection is rather impressive - though nothing is as heartwarming as her first ring from Prince William.

Prince William proposed to Kate in October 2010

Before they were married, it's believed that Prince William gifted Kate a rose gold ring encrusted with their birthstones. The love token featured both pearls - representing William's birthstone - and garnets, representing Kate's.

Eddie LeVian, CEO of jewellers LeVian told The Express: "This beautiful, delicate ring is understated in style, but the very personal message hidden within it from a future King makes it an enormously romantic royal jewel."

The Princess of Wales wore the sentimental ring to her graduation in 2005, proving her affection for William and as a sign of her commitment to her future as a royal.

LeVian added that the stones set in the ring symbolise love, purity and protection.

Princess Kate wore the sentimental present at her graduation

It wasn't just jewellery that romanced a young Kate at university. "[William] did cook for me quite a bit at university, and he would always come with a bit of angst and a bit of anger if something had gone wrong and I would have to wander in and save something that was going," Kate previously told ABC news.

"I would say I'm getting better at cooking. Kate would say I'm getting a lot worse," William replied, before Kate admitted: "I don't give him enough chance to practice!"

