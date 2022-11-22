Princess Kate and Queen Consort Camilla dazzle guests at State Banquet – best photos The State Banquet was held as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Tshepo Motsepe's state visit

King Charles will mark a special milestone on Tuesday as he holds his first State Banquet as King, hosting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Tshepo Motsepe.

MORE: Prince William and Kate play major role in first state visit of King Charles' reign - best photos

The event will mark the monumentous first for many royals, with the state visit being the first for Camilla, William and Kate in their new roles as Queen Consort and Prince and Princess of Wales respectively. Royal fans will eagerly be watching, as it will mark the first tiara moment for the two royal ladies.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate welcome South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Banquet itself will be a white-tie event, and the state visit has followed many of the traditions that were set out under the rule of the late Queen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked elegant as they arrived

Ahead of the State Banquet, which is traditionally held on the first evening of a state visit, the King and Queen Consort visited the ballroom to inspect the table that had been laid.

The King and his Queen Consort amazed

The monarch played a special role in deciding the decor for the evening, personally requesting that only sustainable flowers be used as decorations. Among the blooms on display were cyclamen, nerines, rosehips, anemones, amaryllis, chrysanthemum blooms and hydrangeas.

Sophie made an appearance

The menu is incredibly classy, with grilled brill with wild mushrooms and truffles, alongside sorrel sauce. There is also ballotine of Windsor pheasant filled with artichokes, quince compote and port sauce.

This was the King's first State Banquet as monarch

Alongside the meal are chantenay carrots, kale with roasted butternut squash, braised fondant potatoes and salad.

Camilla paid tribute to the late Queen by wearing her diamond and sapphire tiara

And their dessert sounds delicious as that course will consist of an iced vanilla parfait with caramelised apples.

The Princess of Wales looked so elegant in her Jenny Packham dress

With such a classy food offering, the drinks are just as exquisite with Château wines and Taylor's port among the possible beverages.

King Charles gave a speech to the President, and surprised him a little when he began his words by using several South African. The words he said were: "Avuxeni, Dumela, Sawubona, Molo, Molweny and Ndaa," the last word is especially meaningful as it is from the President's own language, Venda, and they all mean 'Welcome'.

He went on to speak about South Africa's place in the Commonwealth and how he was "honoured" for it to be his first State Visit as monarch, due to his late mother's affinity with the country.

"My mother often recalled her visit in 1947, the year before I was born, when, from Cape Town on Her twenty-first birthday, she pledged her life to the service of the people of the Commonwealth," he said.

His Majesty also revealed a touching memory, sharing: "During one of my own visits to South Africa, in 1997, President Mandela told me that he had conferred on my mother a special name – Motlalepula, meaning 'to come with rain'. I have been reassured that this was a mark of the particular affection President Mandela felt for the Queen… rather than a remark on the British habit of taking our weather with us."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.