Princess Kate asks fans for help with special Christmas carol concert The poignant event will take place at Westminster Abbey

The Princess of Wales has asked fans to help plan her special Christmas carol concert set to air on Christmas Eve.

Ahead of the festive event, the mother-of-three is asking the public to select the final carol for this year's Christmas service.

Over on Twitter, Good Morning Britain created a poll, asking fans to vote for their favourite carol. Voters can select either Hark! The Herald, Joy To The World or O Come, All Ye Faithful.

The tweet read: "The Princess of Wales would like your help to choose the final carol for this year's Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey, broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve."

The Princess of Wales would like your help to choose the final carol for this year’s Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey, broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve 🎄



Which is your favourite? — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 28, 2022

Princess Kate has asked for festive input

Royal fans went wild in the comment section, with one writing: "I think the Queen would have liked Oh Come, All Ye Faithful," whilst a second remarked: "I'm torn as I like them all but Hark the Herald angels sing (glory to the newborn king) seems appropriate this year with King Charles taking over from The Queen."

"I've voted for 'Oh come all…' but I hope they sing 'Hark the Herald' as well. Thank you, Your Royal Highness for doing this. Makes us really feel part of the Service," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Hark the herald was my dad's favourite when he was bodyguard for your family he fell in love with it."

The royal dazzled in red at last year's concert

Thus far, O Come, All Ye Faithful has earned the top spot, with 42 per cent of the vote, whilst Joy To The World follows in second place with 34.6 per cent of the vote – we can't wait to see the final outcome!

Princess Kate shared the finer details of her carol concert earlier this month. She made the announcement via social media and included a timelapse video of the stunning invite created by illustrator Aurelie Baudry Palmer.

Above the drawing, she included the caption: "A date for your diary this December. And you can join us for this very special Carol Service @ITV on Christmas Eve."

Princess Kate asked Aurelie to include a pair of Corgis in tribute to the Queen

The celebratory event held on Thursday December 15 will honour the values Queen Elizabeth II demonstrated throughout her life.

Members of the Royal family will be among those attending, alongside guests ranging from those involved in grassroots community projects, charity workers and volunteers, to emergency responders and armed forces personnel, ITV said.

