Kate Middleton rewears favourite party dress for special occasion – and look at her shoes!

The new portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed at the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum on Thursday – and in the beautiful artwork Duchess Kate wore her go-to party gown.

The Duchess, 40, sported her beloved iridescent forest green dress by the royally-approved It-girl brand The Vampire's Wife. Featuring mid-length sleeves with a subtle ruffle trim, a rounded neckline, a ruffled skirt them and an all-over metallic sheen, the dress has been previously worn by the stylish royal during a trip to Ireland in 2020.

In the painting, the mother-of-three wore a stunning pair of emerald appliqué satin pumps called 'Hangisi 105 Green Satin Pumps'by Manolo Blahnik and styled her hair down loose in her signature silky waves. The artist perfectly captivated her dewy skin glow, defined brows and rose-tinted cheeks.

Duchess Kate wore a pair of diamond-encrusted pearl drop earrings and a matching pearl brooch on the right-hand side of her mesmerizing dress.

Duchess Kate wore her favourite party dress for the portrait

Prince William looked sharp in the portrait beside his fashionable wife, wearing a navy suit, pale blue shirt and a teal blue tie.

Both royals dreamily gazed out of the picture frame, evoking a wholesome touch to the realistic artwork.

If you, like us, love Duchess Kate’s designer number, then why not treat yourself? Drawing inspiration from early 20th century dress silhouettes, this 'Falonetti' piece is crafted from shimmering metallic silk-blend chiffon and boasts a fitted bodice with puffed sleeves, feminine ruffles and falls to a softly draped skirt.

Falconetti Ruffled Metallic Silk-blend Dress, £1595, The Vampire's Wife

The royal's beautiful shoes are also available to buy online – if you’re feeling particularly indulgent.

Hangisi Satin Pumps, £875, Manolo Blahnik

If Kate's outfit has caught your eye but the price tag is a tad off-putting – then we have the perfect alternatives for your seasonless wardrobe.

Green Plisse Wrap Midi Dress, £47, River Island

Samantha Green Slingback Heels, £129, Mint Velvet

The incredible painting of the royal couple, which is the first official joint portrait of Prince William and Kate, was created by award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Corethwas.

Of the portrait, the artist said: "It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture. I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified."

