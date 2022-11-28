King Charles prepares for poignant new milestone The festive season is almost upon us

December is set to be an emotional time for King Charles and the royal family.

They are preparing for their first Christmas since the death of the Queen – with whom they would spend the day at her beloved Sandringham estate.

As the new monarch, Charles has confirmed he will continue that tradition and will travel to the Norfolk property for the festive season. His family, including Prince William, Princess Kate and their children, are expected to gather, as they have so many times in the past.

The King is also preparing for another major milestone in December.

Charles is preparing to make his first Christmas Day speech as King

On Christmas Day, his Christmas speech will be aired – his first since becoming monarch.

It will also be the country's first speech delivered by a King in some 70 years. And the first time in history that a King's Christmas speech will be televised; the previous King George VI's speeches were broadcast via radio.

He will no doubt pay tribute to his 'beloved mama'

Charles's speech will no doubt see him pay tribute to his 'beloved mama', who passed away on 8 September at the age of 96.

Meanwhile, Christmas preparations are already underway at Sandringham following the installation of a huge Christmas tree in the courtyard.

King Charles is a doting grandfather

The grounds are also home to Prince William and Kate's second home, Anmer Hall, and the King will no doubt be delighted to see his grandchildren over the Christmas period.

Asked about being a grandfather, the King has previously said: "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful." He added: "It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

He will no doubt look forward to time with his grandchildren

The Queen Consort has given an insight into Charles as a grandfather – and he sounds like the best! "He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know making funny noises and laughing," said Camilla during an appearance on BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.

