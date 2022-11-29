Mike Tindall pens adoring message to wife Zara after gorgeous new photo is released The star took to social media

It has been barely 48 hours since Mike Tindall left the I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, and already the former rugby star cannot get enough of his beautiful wife Zara Tindall.

The contestant, who was reunited with his wife of 11 years as soon as he was eliminated, couldn't resist sending her an adoring message after she posed up a storm in a new photoshoot with Vogue Australia, for their work with equestrian organisation Magic Millions.

Re-sharing a solo shot of Zara, dressed glamourously in just a beige jacket, the doting father added a GIF which read: "Looking good".

The daughter of Princess Anne looked effortlessly beautiful in the photo which saw her sitting on a picturesque bench at their stunning home, Gatcombe Estate.

Mike was reunited with his wife on Saturday

She wore her iconic blonde tresses down in natural waves and as for her makeup, the equestrian opted for dark eye makeup, nude glossy lipstick and gentle brushes of soft bronzer.

The pair have been inseparable since Mike left the jungle. Zara met her husband on camera after he walked over the bridge and as soon as they saw each other shared a big hug. Mike could also be heard saying: "I missed you so much." So sweet!

Soon after their reunion, Mike shared the sweetest selfie with his wife, and they looked so loved up.

Mike and Zara look so happy to be back together

In the photo, Zara cuddled up to her husband and looked up at him as he lovingly looked at her. Other photos in the post showed the delicious meal the doting father was about to chow down on, including a buttered crumpet, a hamburger and chips as well as a flat white coffee.

Captioning the photo, he penned: "Captioning the sweet post, the rugby star penned: "Reunited!!! Back to normality and time to eat!!! Thanks for all the kind messages! It was a blast! #imaceleb #familytime," alongside a red love heart emoji.

