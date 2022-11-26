Jennifer Lopez's teenage son is Marc Anthony's double in new photo with Ben Affleck The star shares twins with her ex-husband

Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck stepped out with her 14-year-old son, Max, on Friday, and fans will be amazed at just how much he looks like his famous dad, Marc Anthony.

The couple were in New York where they watched the Broadway show, The Music Man, before Ben took his wife's son to McDonald's.

With his jet-black hair and slender build, the teen is the spitting image of Marc.He wore glasses and sweats as he picked up his fast food treat with his new stepdad.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story

Their outing comes just one day after Jennifer - who is also mom to Max's twin sibling Emme - shared some incredible news with fans.

She made her fans' dreams come true on Friday when she announced she's releasing a new album.

Ben treated his stepson to a McDonald's

JLo took to Instagram to share the news and reveal the name of the album, This Is Me… Now, a reworking of her 2002 album, This Is Me… Then.

Not content with just sharing the news, JLo also revealed the track list, including one track named Dear Ben Pt II, a second part of the song Dear Ben, which was on her 2002 album, from when they were dating the first time.

Jennifer shares her twins with ex-husband, Marc Anthony

JLo accompanied her announcement with a video that showed the cover of her This Is Me… Then album morphing into modern-day JLo – and fans could not contain their excitement.

"Another classic on the way," wrote one, while another commented: "I love you then and I love you now. Always." A third simply wrote: "Iconic."

Ben was on a solo outing with Max

The track names hint that the album will look at the 53-year-old singer's journey to where she is now, with names including: "Not Going Anywhere" and "This Time Around".

It's an exciting time of year for Jennifer as she and Ben just celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a married couple.

They are now busy co-parenting both Jennifer's twins and Ben's three children, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

