Mike Tindall once got into trouble with royal family after his stag do - details The retired rugby star married Zara Phillips in 2011

Mike Tindall rarely gives insights into life with the royal family, but back in 2019, the rugby star opened up about how the royals reacted following his raucous stag do in Florida.

The former rugby star, who married the Queen's granddaughter Zara Phillips in 2011, was pictured enjoying extended drinking sessions in bars and hotel pools with his ten friends. The photos made headlines across the country, prompting his royal in-laws to poke fun at him just weeks before the wedding.

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm A Celeb's Mike Tindall reveals 'boozy' first date with wife Zara

During a chat with Alex Payne on JOE UK's House of Rugby, Mike, who was joined by his wife Zara, admitted: "I got ripped – they got stuck into me after I got back from my stag do when it was the Duke's 90th. All of them. It was in the papers. 'Had a good time did you?' Read about it." A sheepish Mike added: "Oh well, hid under the radar on that one." His wife Zara quipped: "He was so subtle."

MORE: Mike Tindall's extra-special celebrations with wife Zara after jungle exit revealed

The royal couple were chatting on House of Rugby about their fantasy rugby team, with Mike revealing he would pick his cousins-in-law Prince William, Prince Harry and Kate. The former England captain picked the Queen as captain, adding of Harry, or 'Haz' as he affectionately calls him: "Haz, front line man in the military, he'll crash that ball up for us, he'll dominate, he'll boss the tackle line."

Mike and Zara Tindall with their cousins Prince William and Kate

Royal secrets: The lengths Kate and Meghan's staff go to when packing for a royal tour

"Willy is quick, I've raced him, he's quick, he has really fast leg speed," Mike said of the Prince of Wales, adding that he would put Kate in the left wing because "she loves running, she'll run all day".

Royal secrets: The lengths Kate and Meghan's staff go to when packing for a royal tour

Zara and Mike have been married for over ten years. The couple are the proud parents to daughters Mia, eight, Lena, four and one-year-old son Lucus.

The doting dad previously spoke to HELLO! about how well Mia has adjusted to her role as a big sister, saying: "Mia is very happy to be a big sister, she is happy about that. We are lucky that people that have sent Lena a present have also thought about Mia, so she is getting stuff to open as well."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.