In a matter of weeks, the Danish monarchy will undergo a big change.

At the behest of Queen Margrethe, Prince Joachim's four children will lose their royal titles from 1 January 2023. They will instead be styled as His or Her Excellency Count / Countess of Monpezat.

The decision, when it was announced, caused great controversy amongst the royal family, with Joachim, his wife Princess Marie, and his ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, all speaking publicly of their upset.

And now it seems, the prince – Queen Margrethe's second son – and wife Marie have decided to embark on a brand new chapter.

Joachim and Marie have decided to move to Washington next year

The royal couple have decided to relocate to America following the news that Joachim has landed a new job in the defence industry in Washington, Danish newspaper BT reports.

Currently, Joachim and Marie are based in Paris for his work. That job is expected to come to an end in June time, meaning the family are likely to relocate across the Atlantic in the second half of the year.

The prince's four children are set to lose their royal titles

Joachim and Marie have two young children together – Princess Athena, ten, and 13-year-old Prince Henrik. He is also a father to two sons from his first marriage to Alexandra – Prince Nikolai, 23, and 20-year-old Prince Felix.

Following Joachim's public upset at her decision, Queen Margrethe took the step of issuing an apology to her loved ones.

Queen Margrethe with her two sons, Frederik and Joachim

In a statement shared to the royal family's official Instagram page, the monarch said: "There have been strong reactions in recent days to my decision to the future use of titles for Prince Joachim's four children. Of course, it affects me. My decision has been long made. With my 50 years on the throne, it's only natural to look back and to look forward.

"It is my duty and desire as Queen to ensure that the Monarchy is forever forming in pact with time. It sometimes requires making difficult decisions, and finding the right time will always be difficult. To wear a royal title entails a number of obligations and tasks, which will in the future restrain fewer members of the royal family.

The Crown Prince and Princess with Prince Joachim and Princess Marie

"This adjustment, which I see as a necessary assurance for the future of the Monarchy, I wish to make in my time. I have made my decision as a Queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel."

She concluded: "This makes a big impression, and I'm sorry for that. No one should doubt that my children, in-laws and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I hope now we as a family can find peace to get through this situation ourselves."

