Shocked Prince Joachim breaks silence after children's titles are removed by Queen The 53-year-old is a father of four

Prince Joachim of Denmark was clearly shocked as he spoke about his mother's decision to remove his children's royal titles.

It was announced the Queen Margrethe has decided that four of her grandchildren – Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena – will be stylised as the Count and Countess of Monpezat from the start of 2023.

Their father Joaquim – Margrethe's second son - was approached by a journalist from Ekstra Bladet outside the Danish embarssy in Paris on Thursday in which he expressed his shock at the move.

"We are all very sad," he said. "It's never fun to see your children being mistreated like that. They themselves find themselves in a situation they do not understand."

Prince Joachim with his four children

The royal house had previously stated that Joachim had been informed of the decision in May – but he contested that.

"I was given five days notice," he stated. "I heard you were told back in May. Is that not correct?" the journalist enquired.

"In May, I was presented with a plan, which basically stated that when the children each turned 25, it would happen. Athena turns 11 in January," he responded, clearly emotional.

With his mother, Queen Margrethe, and older brother, Crown Prince Frederik

Joachim was then asked how the decision has affected the relationship with his mother, Queen Margrethe. "I don't think I need to elaborate here," he simply replied.

The Queen's decision sent shockwaves through Denmark when it was announced on Wednesday. That same evening, she made an appearance at an evening of research at the National Museum in Copenhagen.

Joachim has said his children have been 'mistreated'

The royal was grilled about the move by reporters, to which she responded: "It is a consideration I have had for quite a long time and I think it will be good for them in their future. That is the reason." When questioned as to whether it was for their "sake" she said: "Yes, of course."

Margrethe was also asked about claims that her grandchildren had felt "ostracised" by the move. She replied: "Well, you have to see how you ... I haven't seen it myself, I must say."

