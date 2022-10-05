Queen Margrethe reunites with daughter-in-law after apologising to family The Danish monarch caused some upset

Queen Margrethe was all smiles as she stepped out for the opening of the Danish parliament in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

Dressed in mint green, the monarch was accompanied by her eldest son and heir, Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary.

The trio seemed in good spirits for the joint engagement, with Mary photographed looking past her husband to smile at her mother-in-law.

Margrethe, Frederik and Mary are putting on a united front following recent discord within the royal family.

Margrethe was joined by son Frederik and daughter-in-law Mary at the opening

This week, the 82-year-old Queen took the unusual step of issuing a public apology to her second son, Prince Joachim, and his family having announced that his four children would no longer be able to use their royal titles from the start of next year.

Prince Joachim, wife Princess Marie, his ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, and eldest son Prince Nikolai have all spoken of their shock at the decision, with Marie revealing that her daughter Princess Athena was even being bullied as a result.

Prince Joachim's four children will all lose their royal titles

Speaking to BT alongside her distraught husband, she said of the ten-year-old: "Athena is bullied at school. They come and say, 'Is it you who is no longer a princess?'"

Addressing the furore this week, Queen Margrethe said in a statement shared on the royal family's Instagram page: "There have been strong reactions in recent days to my decision to the future use of titles for Prince Joachim's four children. Of course, it affects me. My decision has been long made. With my 50 years on the throne, it's only natural to look back and to look forward.

The royal brothers have been divided by the decision

"It is my duty and desire as Queen to ensure that the Monarchy is forever forming in pact with time. It sometimes requires making difficult decisions, and finding the right time will always be difficult. To wear a royal title entails a number of obligations and tasks, which will in the future restrain fewer members of the royal family.

"This adjustment, which I see as a necessary assurance for the future of the Monarchy, I wish to make in my time. I have made my decision as a Queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel."

Queen Margrethe has since issued an apology to Joachim and his family

She finished by noting: "This makes a big impression, and I'm sorry for that. No one should doubt that my children, in-laws and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I hope now we as a family can find peace to get through this situation ourselves."

