Crown Princess Mary issues blunt response when asked about royal family controversy Queen Margrethe has apologised for the upset her decision caused

The Danish royal family found themselves in the spotlight recently following Queen Margrethe's decision to remove royal titles from members of her immediate family.

The monarch, 82, took the unusual step of issuing an apology to her second son, Prince Joachim, and his family having announced that his four children would no longer be able to use their royal titles from the start of next year.

The move placed brothers Joachim and Crown Prince Frederik on opposing sides, with Joachim publicly speaking out to condemn their mother's decision.

His wife Princess Marie, his ex-wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, and his eldest son Prince Nikolai also spoke of their shock, with Marie revealing that her daughter Princess Athena was even being bullied as a result.

“I have nothing more to add to what I already said. I hope you didn't travel all the way here to ask that question. Do you have any other questions?”



"Princess Marie told me that your relationship is complicated."



"I have nothing further to add."



Crown Princess Mary was asked about the title controversy this week

On contrast, Crown Princess Mary stood by her mother-in-law, stating: "I can understand that it is a difficult decision to make and a very difficult decision to receive. Change can be difficult and can really hurt. But this does not mean that the decision is not the right one."

This week, the Princess was again asked about the furore – and issued a polite, but somewhat blunt response.

Mary has stood by her mother-in-law's decision

Pausing before she replied, Mary said: "I have nothing more to add to what I already said.

"I hope you didn't travel all the way here to ask that question."

A journalist then asked the royal about the fact that Princess Marie, her sister-in-law, had described their relationship as "complicated". "I have nothing further to add," she said in response.

Princess Marie and Prince Joachim with Crown Princess Mary

Just last month, Marie and Joachim sat down for an interview with BT to discuss the move.

The Princess said that her family has not spoken to the Crown Prince Family (Crown Prince Frederik, Crown Princess Mary and their four children – Princes Christian and Vincent and Princesses Isabella and Josephine) and that their relationship is "complicated".

Queen Margrethe with her two sons

When asked if Queen Margrethe has tried to talk to them, Prince Joachim said: "Unfortunately not. It's also family. Or whatever we want to call it."

