Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go head-to-head in brand new Invictus video It comes on day one of William and Kate's tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have appeared together in a brand new video to promote the 2023 Invictus Games.

The black and white short was released on the official social media sites for Invictus, which is taking place in Dusseldorf between 9-16th September.

Competitors can be seen preparing to enter an empty stadium for a table tennis match – with a difference.

It's quickly revealed that Prince Harry is their opponent, and he can be seen smiling before nodding his head in response to an impressive shot.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014

At the very end of the video, Harry picks up his table tennis bat once again before taking on the final competitor – his wife Meghan.

The caption for the video reads: "Are you ready? The incredible experience that is the #InvictusGames is coming ever closer.

"Be a part of it to experience the power of sport in recovery in Dusseldorf 9-16 Sept 2023. Tickets for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies are now available!"

Harry and Meghan are expected to attend the 2023 Games

The release of the video coincides with the first day of Prince William and Kate's visit to Boston.

The royals are set to land in the US later on Wednesday for a three-day tour in celebration of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards.

William and Kate begin their US visit later today

William and Kate – who are on their first official overseas trip under King Charles's reign – will first attend a welcome event outside Boston City Hall, attended by Michelle Wu, the city's major.

They will then formally begin the countdown to Earthshot by lighting up City Hall – and other prominent buildings in Boston – green, in a spectacular visual tribute.

The royals pictured arriving for the 2021 Earthshot Awards

William and Kate's visit will culminate in the star-studded Earthshot Awards on Friday night. Superstar singer Billie Eilish will lead a stellar line-up for the awards ceremony, founded by William to recognise and scale-up environmental solutions to repair the planet.

Other acts to feature at the MGM Music Hall include Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding.

