Meghan Markle's humble home before royalty is worlds away from $14 million mansion with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex's property archive is seriously impressive. From royal homes with multi-million-pound renovations to her idyllic Montecito mansion with Prince Harry, Meghan has spent her life building foundations to go from her humble neighbourhood home to her latest sprawling residence.

In her tell-all cover story for The Cut in 2022, Meghan described her 16-bedroom property to raise her children as "calm and healing," and a place that makes her "feel free".

VIDEO: Meghan Markle shares unseen corner of lavish Montecito home

Meghan hasn't always lived on a vast estate in one of the world's most star-studded neighbourhoods, however. Keep scrolling to discover the royal's home before fame...

Meghan Markle's modest homes before fame Meghan was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. She lived in a modest two-bedroom property on Providencia Street in View Park - Windsor Hills with her mother Doria Ragland, father Thomas Markle and half-siblings Thomas Jr and Samantha until she was two. © Getty Meghan's family home in View Park, Windsor Hills where she lived with her mother Doria Ragland Is it a coincidence or fate the Duchess of Sussex was raised in Windsor Hills and went on to marry Prince Harry in Windsor, UK? We'll let you decide…

When her parents divorced in 1983, Meghan and her mother Doria moved into an apartment in Mid Wilshire, LA. © Netflix Meghan grew up in Los Angeles She split her time here with her father’s apartment behind the Hollywood strip (she spent weekdays with her father as it was closer to her high school), until she graduated and left for college in 1999.

Meghan attended Northwestern University in Illinois, close to Chicago, to study theatre and international studies, and was a member of sorority Kappa Kappa Gamma. Meghan lived at a sorority house during university The Evanston, Illinois sorority house was in the middle of the University’s campus. Three years after she graduated, Meghan landed a role as a Deal or No Deal briefcase girl, which kickstarted her career in the spotlight.

Meghan Markle's luxe bachelorette pad after fame Soon after Meghan landed a major role as paralegal Rachel Zane in Suits, she moved into a lavish bolthole in Toronto, Canada, which was a major upgrade from her modest former homes. The Duchess lived in a cladded grey house in Toronto

"Meg was excited to show me her life, her dogs, her little house, which she adored," Prince Harry wrote in Spare. Meghan shared several photos of her light-filled home via her personal Instagram account before it was deactivated. The chic and minimalist space was full of artwork, thriving artwork and a colour-coordinated walk-in wardrobe to house the actress' jaw-dropping collection of designer shoes. © Instagram Meghan's garden was a calming space

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion Meghan's property portfolio has seriously levelled up since her days growing up Providencia Street. While Harry and Meghan were made to give up their royal residence Frogmore Cottage when they decided to step away from their royal roles, their current home is no less spectacular. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's mansion in Montecito

The Sussexes are raising their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in their $14 million Montecito mansion. © Netflix Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden at their Montecito home Their breathtaking property features seven bedrooms, thirteen and a half bathrooms, a home office and a gym, while the exterior is home to a swimming pool, fairytale garden and olive grove.