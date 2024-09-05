Meghan Markle's humble home before royalty is worlds away from $14 million mansion with Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex's property archive is seriously impressive. From royal homes with multi-million-pound renovations to her idyllic Montecito mansion with Prince Harry, Meghan has spent her life building foundations to go from her humble neighbourhood home to her latest sprawling residence.
In her tell-all cover story for The Cut in 2022, Meghan described her 16-bedroom property to raise her children as "calm and healing," and a place that makes her "feel free".
Meghan hasn't always lived on a vast estate in one of the world's most star-studded neighbourhoods, however. Keep scrolling to discover the royal's home before fame...