The Queen's funeral in Windsor: Royal family bid an emotional farewell to the monarch - live updates The committal service took place at St George's Chapel

The royal family will bid a farewell to the Queen at the committal service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

It follows Monday morning's moving funeral service at Westminster Abbey in London, which also saw over 2,000 guests in attendance.

Thousands of mourners have lined the Long Walk in Windsor to say their goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for 70 years.

The Queen's coffin in the state hearse will process along Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle (south and west sides), Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill and the Parade Ground.

King Charles will be joined in the procession in the quadrangle by the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, the Princess Royal, the Earl of Wessex, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.

The Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex will arrive at the service by car, along with Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

King Charles and senior royals in procession from Westminster Abbey

The bearer party will lift the coffin from the hearse and it will be carried in procession up the steps into St George’s Chapel before the committal service.

The King and members of the royal family will depart from the Galilee Porch for Windsor Castle once the service concludes.

The Dean of Windsor will later conduct a private burial service attended by the King and members of the royal family at 7.30pm.

The Queen will be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh at King George VI Memorial Chapel.

