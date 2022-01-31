Prince William and Kate Middleton heading off on a royal tour of the Caribbean this spring - report Exciting news for the Cambridges

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly heading to the Caribbean this spring as part of a royal tour to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Visits to a number of Commonwealth countries are thought to be on the agenda for Prince William and Kate, including Belize.

According to The Mail on Sunday, representatives for the Cambridges were spotted on Belize's largest island, Ambergris Caye, last week, in what is being reported as an "advance party" preparing for a royal tour this spring.

The Queen serves as head of state of Belize, while William trained with the Welsh Guards regiment in the Central American country in 2000.

Prince Harry also visited Belize as part of a tour to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee tour in 2012. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Cambridges, also carried out overseas trips to celebrate the 60th year of the monarch's reign.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

Prince Harry visited Belize in 2012

Travel restrictions during the pandemic saw the postponement of royal tours, with Prince Charles and Camilla carrying out their first major trip in almost two years to Jordan and Egypt in November 2021.

William and Kate's last joint overseas tour was to Ireland in March 2020. The couple also undertook a three-day royal train tour of Scotland, England and Wales in December 2020 and spent a week carrying out engagements across Scotland last May.

The Duke will visit Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, on 10 February, Kensington Palace announced earlier this month.

This visit is at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and will be William's first official trip to the UAE.

The Duke's brief trip is being held in the 50th anniversary year of the UAE and will coincide with the UK National Day being held at Expo 2020 Dubai.

