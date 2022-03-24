The big change to Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal tour unveiled The royal couple are visiting the Caribbean

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have welcomed a surprise new addition to their royal tour entourage - royal photographer and filmmaker Matt Porteous.

The royal couple, who are on a week-long royal tour of the Caribbean, which started in Belize, on to Jamaica and finishing in The Bahamas, have been updating royal watchers of their travels on their official social media accounts.

WATCH: Matt Porteous captures Prince William and Kate's secret diving trip in Belize

Some of the posts shared have been beautifully captured by Matt, who has previously taken official portraits for the royal family. This trip, which is been carried out in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marks the first time the royal couple have brought along their own photographer, whom they are paying for themselves.

Earlier this week, Prince William and Kate amazed fans when they released a candid video – filmed by Matt – when they swam underwater in Belize as they explored the pristine reef at South Water Caye.

Matt appears to be a fitting choice as the award-winning photographer excels in taking images from underwater having grown up along the coastline of Jersey in the Channel Islands. He specialises in sports, travel and wedding photography, for which he has won UK awards.

Several of his photos have been taken from the water and capture the crashing waves of the sea to perfection, a testament to Matt's talent.

The royal couple have been sharing candid behind-the-scenes photos from their tour

"I've always had a fascination with our world below the breaking waves," he told Ocean Culture Life. "To me, it symbolises the world that we live in today, the calm after every storm. The beauty, clarity and chaos. Reefs that survive and many that have gone, fish numbers are down in oceans, where others they thrive."

Over the years, Matt has captured several important family events for the Cambridges including Prince George's 3rd birthday portraits, Prince Louis' christening and various family shots to mark other milestones such as Mother's Day.

Talking to HELLO! in 2020 about what the Duchess is like in real life and how it feels to photograph her and her family, Matt shared: "People ask me that all the time, they are a very beautiful family, very caring and very thoughtful.

"I feel the pressure when I am on those shoots. The first time definitely, the second time... now it's less pressure. But there is pressure in every job."

