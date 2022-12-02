The important item Prince William forgot to pack for royal tour The Prince of Wales was in a dilemma…

Prince William and Princess Kate have delighted fans across the Atlantic with their three-day tour in the US but the Prince had a bit of a dilemma when he forgot his gloves to combat the cold.

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, has been reporting live from Boston, where the royal couple have been attending engagements and she noted the plummeting temperatures causing the Prince of Wales to keep his hands in his pockets at all times on Thursday.

She said: "They had an extremely cold trip to Boston Harbor and they went to Piers Park, which has this incredible backdrop of the Boston skyline, but it was incredibly cold. William at one point was refusing to take his hands out of his pockets because it was so cold. Hopefully, everyone's warmed up now in time for the Earthshot Prize tonight [Friday]."

The icy temperatures that fell well below freezing due to the windchill, prompted Elizabeth Solomon, an elder from the Massachusett tribe, to offer William a pair of hand warmers after he joked: "When I can feel them again they come back out."

Prince William's hands stayed firmly in his pockets

When chatting to the crowds he also remarked: "We're better in cold weather rather than hot weather, so it's fine."

Emily explained that it would have been a more "challenging" day for the royal couple what with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trailer for their new Netflix documentary being dropped but that that didn't impact the success of their engagements.

She said: "It's obviously been challenging given the stories going on back home and of course, the Netflix trailer dropping. There's been a lot of attention on those things too, but I think clearly William and Kate are focused on doing their job, as usual, business as usual, and they're getting a great reception.

The royal couple were met by adoring crowds

"...Whatever's been going on elsewhere in terms of the royal family, William and Kate have been absolutely focused on their visit here. They've been determined not to let anything distract them and that was the mantra before they left and that's still the case. They've been very engaged with everyone they've met, they ended up doing an impromptu walkabout yesterday, which was really lovely. I think that whatever is going on behind the scenes, they're not letting it show."

Talking more about their successful day, Emily explained: "Day two of the royal visit was really interesting. William and Kate got to see some organizations doing the kind of work that they're very passionate about. So they went to a place called Roca in an area called Chelsea, which is quite a hard-pressed part of Boston. They saw an organization at Roca, which was doing a lot to support vulnerable people, to stop people from ending up involved in crime, being imprisoned, and also to support young mothers.

"Kate's very passionate about the early years. So it really chimed with a lot of the things that they're doing back at home. They also went to a place called Greentown Labs, which is focusing on green technologies, which is a big thing here in Boston and they were very excited to see some of last year's Earth finalists as well."

