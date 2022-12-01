Prince William and Princess Kate's reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan's new docu-series revealed The Prince and Princess of Wales are on tour in the US…

Prince William and Princess Kate have woken up to the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's brand new trailer for their docu-series with Netflix has been released.

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, is reporting live from Boston where the royal couple are carrying out their three-day-visit and explained that the pair are going to have "concerns" about what will feature in the new series.

She said: "I think that everyone in the Prince Princess of Wales' team is just very keen to keep the focus on Earthshot. That's the whole reason they're here and this is something they've been building up to for 18 months.

"So they're going to be very disappointed that the attention is going elsewhere at the moment and I'm sure that there are going to be concerns about what's to come in this documentary.

The pair enjoyed watching the Celtics play

"But I expect it to be business as usual. They are just going to get on with it, get their heads down and do the engagements they've committed to today. I wouldn't expect to see any comment.

"It's incredibly difficult. You know, they're senior members of the royal family, they are known for not commenting on the things that come out in the media."

Emily also made reference to Prince William's response to the recent racism allegations against his godmother, Lady Susan Hussey: "This is a very difficult one obviously the racism incident at Buckingham Palace is hugely sensitive and one that they have actually come out quite strongly about at Kensington Palace.

The trailer for the new documentary was released by Netflix on Thursday

"We had a spokesman for the Prince saying how it was completely unacceptable and there was no place for racism in the institution and I think that's interesting. I think that they've made quite a strong standpoint on it very quickly and it's a sign of how they want to modernize the monarchy and how they want to respond to two very serious allegations like that in a way that they perhaps haven't in the past.

"It's interesting that both the King and the Prince of Wales have made a very strong stand about this quickly. They're going to be hugely disappointed by what has happened. I think it's absolutely right that they condemned the incident and have spoken out against it."

