Fans notice hidden detail in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix trailer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked an online frenzy on Thursday when Netflix dropped the official trailer for their upcoming docuseries.

Fans around the world were treated to an array of never-before-seen photos including a handful of intimate wedding photos, candid holiday snaps from Botswana, and a smattering of heartwarming pregnancy photos.

Aside from the loved-up photos, there was one particular detail that appeared to make a lasting impression among royal fans. Viewers couldn't help but draw attention to Prince Harry's hidden musical talent – who knew?

In the opening sequence, the red-headed royal appears to be serenading Meghan in a picture perfect setting.

The docuseries is set to air later this month

Elsewhere in the trailer, Harry can be seen relaxing by a stream with his wife and their pet dog. Perhaps tempted by the prospect of an impromptu singalong, the father-of-two made sure to bring along his trusty musical instrument.

Reacting on Twitter, one user penned: "I didn't know Harry played guitar. This is so cool," whilst a second remarked: "Also… Since when does Prince Harry play the guitar?".

"Prince Harry plays acoustic guitar. Let me find out if he can actually sing too," chimed a third, and a fourth added: "Maybe one day we will get to see Prince Harry playing guitar."

The couple shared a glimpse inside their love story

The eye-opening trailer moreover features a poignant photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales inside Westminster Abbey at a 2019 Commonwealth Day service. Their brief cameo appearance suggests that the bombshell programme, directed by Liz Garbus, will expose what really happened between 'The Fab Four'.

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, is reporting live from Boston where the royal couple are carrying out their three-day-visit and explained that the pair are going to have "concerns" about the Netflix show.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2018

She said: "I think that everyone in the Prince Princess of Wales' team is just very keen to keep the focus on Earthshot. That's the whole reason they're here and this is something they've been building up to for 18 months.

"So, they're going to be very disappointed that the attention is going elsewhere at the moment and I'm sure that there are going to be concerns about what's to come in this documentary.

