Prince William wore SECOND wedding outfit when he married Kate Middleton – new photo The Prince of Wales' initial wish to the Queen seems to have been granted

A new photo has emerged from Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding from April 2011, and royal fans have noticed that the then Duke of Cambridge changed outfits following the couple's ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The never-before-seen picture appeared over the weekend, when someone listed the couple's first joint Christmas Card, which was sent to close family and friends just eight months after their nuptials, on eBay.

The card reads: "Jonathan, Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year. Catherine and William."

The black and white image shows the jubilant newlyweds on their wedding day, sitting together in the 1844 room at Buckingham Palace.

The couple married 11 years ago in Westminster Abbey

While Prince Charles's eldest son wore the red tunic of a colonel of the Irish Guards for his big day, having been appointed colonel two months prior to his nuptials, the new photo shows he later changed his outfit.

William can be seen in his Irish Guards frock coat uniform and Kate's beautiful Alexander McQueen dress is on full display, with its train beautifully placed to the side.

The new photo showing the newlywed in his second outfit shows that William's initial wedding wish was finally granted.

Kate also had a second wedding dress

"What I really wanted to wear was the Irish Guards frock coat," he said in a 2012 interview. "We [Queen and William] had a couple of discussions on this matter but, as I learned growing up, you don't mess with your grandmother. What she says goes."

Kate also donned a second wedding dress on her big day, as photos at the time showed. The now Princess of Wales opted for a silk A-line gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a sparkly silver belt, which she layered with a fuzzy white cardigan.

Kate wore the ensemble during a reception that Queen Elizabeth II hosted at Buckingham Palace for 650 people.

