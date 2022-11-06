Prince William reveals the one thing the Queen banned him from doing on his Wedding Day The Prince made a candid confession

It is no secret that the late Queen Elizabeth called the shots behind closed doors at Buckingham Palace - but she even banned Prince William from choosing his own Wedding suit.

Talking to journalist, Robert Hardman, who reported his exchange with the Prince in the MailOnline, William revealed that it was Her Majesty who had the final say in his final wedding clad - even though he had different ideas.

According to the report, Prince William said: "I wanted to decide what to wear for the wedding."

"I was given a categorical: 'No, you’ll wear this!' he said, which ended up being his Irish Guards uniform, as he had recently been appointed as a colonel - his most senior military position.

Prince William wore his Irish Guard uniform

He continued: "So you don't always get what you want, put it that way…But I knew perfectly well that it was for the best. That 'no' is a very good 'no'. So you just do as you’re told!"

Prince William and Princess Kate married on 29 April 2011. William proposed Kate to her the previous year in Kenya after being in an eight year relationship.

Ahead of their nuptials, William explained he was "massively" protective of Kate, especially following the media interest in his late mother Princess Diana. The royal said he wanted to give her the "chance to back out" which is why he didn't rush his proposal.

William and Kate married in 2011

"You know it better than Kate does, you're obviously very protective of her," said journalist Tom Bradby in their engagement interview. William responded: "Massively so. Of course, her and her family, I want to make sure they have the best guidance and chance to see what life is like in the family.

"That's kind of why I have been waiting this long as I wanted to give her a chance to see and to back out if she needed to," he added, which was met by a laugh from the Princess. William continued: "Before it gets too much."

Fast-forward 12 years and the couple – who are parents to three children – have become senior members of the royal family, supporting King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

