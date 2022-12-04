New photo from Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding emerges - and it's stunning This is incredible!

It was the wedding of the century when the Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot in 2011. While royal fans were treated to an array of beautiful photographs from the event soon after the big day, one had never been publicly shared until now.

A photo shared widely on Twitter on Sunday originates from a listing on auction site eBay that currently has the couple's Christmas card from the year they married for sale.

The image shows the jubilant newlyweds on their wedding day, sitting together in the 1844 room at Buckingham Palace.

William has changed his uniform from the ceremony into his Irish Guards frock coat uniform and Kate's beautiful Alexander McQueen dress is on full display, with its train beautifully placed to the side.

The now parents-of-three look so happy and in love as Kate has her hand on her new husband's knee, and William holds her hand steady.

The couple had a special feature at their 2011 royal wedding that you may not have noticed.

Princess Kate was radiant on her wedding day

Hundreds of photos show Princess Kate walking down the aisle at Westminster Abbey arm-in-arm with her father Michael Middleton, before returning beside her new husband Prince William.

But with all eyes on her breathtaking gown – complete with lace long sleeves, a V-neck and a full skirt – it's unlikely many people clocked that she was walking on a red carpet.

The regal colour is not only eye-catching for photos, but it also reportedly has a symbolic meaning.

The couple's big day was an incredible event

It is supposedly reserved for heirs to the throne, with the likes of then-Prince Charles and his first wife Princess Diana opting for the colour at their 1981 nuptials, while the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip's venue was also decorated with the red aisle.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank chose a blue carpet to mark the aisle back in 2018 – a colour that is thought to symbolise fidelity and loyalty.

