Prince William and Princess Kate enjoy fun Christmas outing with children after US tour

Prince William and Princess Kate enjoyed a fun festive outing with their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, just hours after touching down in the UK.

According to the Sunday Times, after back from their three-day tour of the US on Saturday morning, the Wales' "made a family jaunt" over to a special Christmas fundraiser fair, held by the youngsters' school Lambrook, in Windsor.

The publication reported: "The couple flew back home overnight on Friday, and after being reunited with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Saturday morning, they made a family jaunt to the Christmas fair fundraiser at the children’s school, Lambrook."

Whilst their parents were away, the three little ones were looked after by their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion, who has been with the family since 2014.

Whilst in Boston Prince William met with President Joe Biden

Whilst in the US, William and Kate spent time in Boston and had a very successful tour visiting a number of special organisations close to their heart as well as meeting with the President of the United States, Joe Biden. The pair then went on to host the Earthshot Prize Award Ceremony on Friday evening.

The event celebrated and awarded funding to environmental projects that will better the world for future generations, and among the people who handed out awards were David Beckham, Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara and No Time to Die star Rami Malek, while Billie Eilish performed remotely for audiences.

David Beckham gave Kate a kiss on the cheek

The glittering evening saw the pair having a blast with a number of celebrities who attended the ceremony. David even broke protocol and leaned in to give Princess Kate a kiss on the cheek.

Other pictures saw William and Kate enjoying a laugh with singer Chloe and Halle Bailey, and their good friend Ellie Goulding, who sang at their wedding in 2011.

