Prince Harry shares touching details of emotional letter from Prince William - WATCH

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries dropped on Netflix and during the episode three, the Prince recalled the sweet details of a letter Prince William wrote to him whilst he was on tour in Afghanistan.

Talking about his time in service, Harry recalled: "There are still scars left open from my mum's awesomeness, to put it mildly, " at which point the screen cut to a previous interview of the Prince sitting by his Army base and recalling the details of the touching gesture.

In the throwback clip, he said: "Well hopefully she'd [Princess Diana] be proud William sent me a letter saying how proud he reckons she would have been it's one thing that I don't necessarily think about the whole time."

He also explains: "The people that I met and the lifelong friends I made [whilst in the army], that was my second family."

Prince Harry served two terms in Afghanistan

It's no secret that Princess Diana, features as one of the main focuses within the series. HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash explained: "Princess Diana is a very strong theme in this documentary from Harry talking about his childhood and how much she protected him and William, particularly from the press through to her charity work and his comparison of Meghan to her, he very much describes himself as his mother's son as many people do in the documentary and i think we'll see more of that as the series progresses."

The first three episodes have given audiences a detailed insight into the early stages of their relationship including how they met as well as an intimate glimpse of where they had their first date and how they knew each other were 'the one'.

The next three episodes of the series, will air next Thursday at 8 am.

