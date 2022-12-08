King Charles and Prince William deny claim made in Harry and Meghan's Netflix series The Sussexes made a number of claims in the documentary

The British royal family was braced for the release of the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series on Thursday.

On Thursday, the initial installments were unveiled - sparking strong reactions amongst viewers.

At the very beginning of episode one, a disclaimer appeared on the screen. It read: "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series." It was also revealed that all filming had concluded by August 2022 – just one month before the Queen's death.

However, HELLO! understands that is not the case, and that neither Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, nor members of the royal family were approached for comment on the series. The family are not expected to issue a formal statement on the show.

Relations between the Sussexes and the royal family have been strained since before the couple stepped back in 2020 and moved to the US.

In their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said he felt let down by his father, Charles, stating "there's a lot of hurt that's happened". Meghan said, when she was pregnant with Archie, a member of the royal family – not the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh – raised "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born".

Buckingham Palace also released a statement on behalf of the Queen at the time, saying: "Some recollections may vary".

Following the release of the first three episodes, Liz Garbus, the director of the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, said: "It has been a privilege to be able to work with Harry and Meghan, who bravely allowed themselves to be vulnerable by sharing their personal stories and archive.

"I hope that when Netflix viewers press play, whatever preconceptions people have, they will be open to the discovery of what we've shared in this documentary series.

"It's an incredible love story set against the context of huge stakes and their journey is a historical event that will be examined for a long time to come."

A statement from Harry and Meghan added: "We are grateful to have the ability to share our love story through such an esteemed creative team and with the global reach of Netflix. We hope it helps others to heal, and to feel inspired."

The Sussexes signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, and although the exact worth is unknown, it is reportedly around $100million.

The first three episodes of the docuseries aired on 8 December, with the final three due to drop on 15 December – the same day that the Princess of Wales will host her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. Kate will be joined at the festive event by husband, Prince William, as well as the King and Queen Consort, and other members of the royal family.

Prince Harry's long-awaited and "intimate" memoir Spare will also hit the shelves on 10 January 2023, and will provide a first-hand account of his experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.

