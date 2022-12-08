Harry & Meghan: Meghan Markle addresses relationship with half-sister Samantha for the first time The docu-series explores Meghan and Harry's love story

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a rare glimpse inside her relationship with her half-sister, Samantha Markle.

In episode three of Prince Harry and Meghan's bombshell Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, the former Suits actress revealed that she hasn't seen Samantha, 58, in over a decade.

WATCH: Meghan Markle opened up about her sister Samantha

Reflecting on their last encounter, Meghan went on to say that their fleeting reunion lasted for just "a day and a half."

In a candid confession, the mum-of-two claimed that she doesn't know Samantha's middle name or date of birth.

Elsewhere in the explosive programme, Meghan reminisced about her childhood in Los Angeles. Until the age of two, the Duchess was raised in a modest two-bedroom property on Providencia Street in Woodland Hills with her mum Doria, her father Thomas Markle and her half-siblings Thomas Jr and Samantha.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018

After her parents got divorced in 1983, Meghan and her mother moved into a top-floor apartment on South Cloverdale Avenue, Mid-Wilshire.

Reflecting on her formative years, Meghan sensationally claimed that she had no memory of seeing Samantha at her dad's house when they were kids.

Despite their reported sibling rift, Meghan's estranged sister has painted a positive picture of their relationship. Back in 2017, the author of The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister, revealed: "She's lovely. She's very animated. Very charming. Very lively.

"No matter what, I don't believe that you can be a half-sister. Either you're sisters or you're not. In my heart and in reality, she's my sister and she's absolutely lovely."

Meghan and Harry signed their lucrative Netflix deal in 2020

Later in the episode, Meghan reunited with Samantha's daughter, Ashleigh. Meghan's niece explained how she and her brother were raised by their paternal grandparents, with the couple later "adopting them".

She went on to say: "My biological mother, I've not seen her since I was six years old. And then later in life, around 2007."

Netflix dropped volume I on Thursday 8 December. The six-part docu-series has been split into two volumes, with volume II set to grace our screens on Thursday 15 December.

Billed as a Netflix Global Event, the streaming giant has promised an "unprecedented and in-depth documentary series" over six episodes where Harry and Meghan "share the other side of their high-profile love story".

Netflix said the show "explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

