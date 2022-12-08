Mike Tindall shares 'emotional' update with never-before-seen photo of Zara Tindall The former rugby player starred on I'm a Celebrity

I'm a Celebrity's Mike Tindall sparked a sweet fan reaction with his latest social media update on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old shared a short montage of video clips and photos from his unofficial tour Down Under. Among the joyous snaps was a never-before-seen photo of Mike posing with his wife, Zara Tindall.

WATCH: Mike Tindall told he's 'punching' with wife Zara

Beaming from ear to ear, the smitten couple appeared in high spirits as they made the most of their time on the Gold Coast. Ever the style queen, Princess Anne's daughter looked lovely in a vivid green linen dress which she teamed with a pair of nude sunglasses and a pair of timeless gold hoop earrings.

In terms of hair and makeup, the mum-of-three secured her blonde locks in a low ponytail and opted for a fresh, beachy look featuring bronzed cheekbones and a glossy lip.

The couple explored South Australia

Mike, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in a striped lemon-yellow shirt and a navy blue baseball cap.

Alongside his touching carousel of images, Mike penned: "@australia it's been emotional!!! Great trip all round with old friends and a lot of new ones. Can't wait to be back on @goldcoast for the @magicmillions in Jan, the vogue article is out please read it here!!"

Mike has launched his own line of budgy smugglers

Fans raced to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "Loved the show this year you should have been in the final. Love Zara in her beautiful dresses, fabulous couple," whilst a second noted: "Looks like you have enjoyed every minute."

"You and Zara need your own reality show," enthused a third, and a fourth added: "Beautiful memories in Australia."

The loved-up couple tied the knot in 2011

And to top it all off, Mike's former I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! campmate Sue Cleaver chimed: "Miss ya jungle hubs".

Mike's sweet social media update comes after the podcast host enjoyed a three-week stint in the Australian jungle. After being booted out of the competition, the dad-of-three told GMB: "That's probably the hardest thing about the whole show, especially when you've got the three little ones as well, is being away for that period of time."

