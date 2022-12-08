Who is Meghan Markle's niece? Everything you need to know about Ashleigh Hale Meghan and Ashleigh share a close bond

Since making its Netflix debut, fans can't stop talking about the Harry & Meghan docuseries, which included a surprise guest. Joining the show's line-up of close friends and family members who spoke about the couple, Meghan's rarely-seen niece made a particularly emotional appearance in episode three. Here's everything you need to know about Ashleigh Hale…

The daughter of Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle, during the documentary Ashleigh revealed that she currently works as an Immigration Attorney. Originally raised by her paternal grandparents, both Ashleigh and her brother were adopted by them at a young age.

Later reconnecting with her biological mum "around 2007," Ashleigh spoke about how her renewed relationship with Samantha Markle also allowed her to form a close bond with her Aunt Meghan, whom she refers to as "Meg."

"It started out with these long emails back and forth to each other and then texts and calls," she said, "After a while, I think we were talking on some level, several days a week."

Meghan also opened up about her relationship with niece Ashleigh, explaining: "We just hit it off. And then she and I, you know I was on Suits at the time, and so I said 'let's go on a vacation.'"

Showcasing a number of sweet snaps from their trip to New Orleans, which Ashleigh described as "really special," throughout the episode it's clear that the pair share an incredibly close bond.

Meghan and Ashleigh regard each other as sisters

"I think she takes on a lot of different roles for me," said Ashleigh, "There's a sister element, there's something maternal, she's a best friend, she's kind of all the things."

Revealing how their relationship has been affected in recent years, Meghan reflected: "Ash was put through quite a bit by the media, just by association. I didn't want her life to be plagued with all that drama."

The pair have been through a lot together

Fans may have noted that despite their close bond, Ashleigh was absent from the infamous royal wedding, which took place in 2018. After Meghan opened up about being advised not to invite her niece, as a result of the couple's decision not to invite Samantha Markle, Ashleigh said:

"To know that because of my biological mother that this relationship that was so important to me was impacted in that way, to feel like because of her it was taken away, it's been hard."

