Charles Spencer shares sadness following heartbreaking death

Charles Spencer shared some sombre news on Friday following the release of his nephew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary.

The 58-year-old has not shared his opinion on Harry and Meghan's tell-all docuseries but instead took to Twitter to express his sadness following the passing of George 'Johnny' Johnson, the last surviving World War II Dambuster.

Sq Ldr George was a bomb-aimer in the British Royal Air Force 'Dambusters', who destroyed crucial dams in Germany with specially designed 'bouncing bombs' during the second world war.

His family confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep in his care home in Bristol on Wednesday. He was 101.

Paying tribute to the last survivor of the 617 Squadron, Charles wrote: "Sorry to see that the last surviving WW2 Dambuster has died, aged 101. 'Johnny' Johnson was clearly a wonderful, humble, and (needless to say) courageous man."

Charles has continued to refrain from commenting on Harry & Meghan and has instead gone about his business as usual.

Sorry to see that the last surviving WW2 Dambuster has died, aged 101. “Johnny“ Johnson was clearly a wonderful, humble, and (needless to say) courageous man. https://t.co/yHEDyL3ToY — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) December 9, 2022

Charles paid tribute to George 'Johnny' Johnson

Before his touching tribute, Charles shared a video of the grounds at Althorp House, delighting his fans with the breathtaking views of his 13,000-acre estate. Posting a caption alongside it, he wrote: "A winter's day so crisp, that this morning's frost remains intact."

Sparking a reaction from his 100.6k followers, one replied: "Magical!" "Wow beautiful," added another, while a third called the scenery: "Glorious x".

Christmas at Althorp - my great-grandfather, Bobby Spencer, getting into the festive spirit. pic.twitter.com/WJG7oqrRnV — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) December 8, 2022

Charles shared a glimpse at his festive decor

Prior to that Tweet, Charles had last posted on Twitter on Thursday morning, just 20 minutes before the documentary had become available to watch on Netflix.

Sharing a photo of a family ornament adorned with a berry and pinecone Christmas wreath, he wrote: "Christmas at Althorp - my great-grandfather, Bobby Spencer, getting into the festive spirit."

