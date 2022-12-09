Charles Spencer breaks silence for the first time after Harry & Meghan docuseries airs Prince Harry's uncle has been posting on Twitter

Since the release of Netflix's new docuseries Harry & Meghan, fans have been wondering how the couple's family members and close friends might react to the first three episodes. Among their relatives is, of course, Charles Spencer – the brother of Princess Diana and uncle to Prince Harry – who rarely ever comments on his nephew, or his wife, Meghan Markle.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, a day after the series was released, the Earl returned to the social media platform, and while he has continued to refrain from commenting on Harry & Meghan, he did make one thing clear – when it comes to the new docuseries, Charles has opted to simply go about his business as usual.

Posting a video of the grounds at Althorp House, the historian delighted fans with the breathtaking views of his 13,000-acre estate. Posting a caption alongside it, he wrote: "A winter's day so crisp, that this morning's frost remains intact."

Sparking a reaction from his 100.6k followers, one replied: "Magical!"

"Wow beautiful," added another, while a third called the scenery "Glorious x".

In a retweet, one Twitter user asked: "Can't you please help H before this ridiculous situation becomes worse if that's even possible," which unsurprisingly, has not received a reply from the Earl.

Charles Spencer tweeted a breathtaking video of Althorp

Prior to his recent Tweet, Charles had last posted on Twitter on Thursday morning, just 20 minutes before the documentary had become available to watch on Netflix.

Sharing a photo of a family ornament adorned with a berry and pine cone Christmas wreath, he wrote: "Christmas at Althorp - my great-grandfather, Bobby Spencer, getting into the festive spirit."

Prince Harry's uncle last tweeted 20 minutes before the Harry & Meghan documentary was released

Fans were delighted by the sentimental snap and commended Charles for his creative Christmas decor. "Beautiful Christmas wreath with festive aromas too!" raved one. "This is a great decorating idea! I've never seen anything like it before. Bravo!" replied another.

