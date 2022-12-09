Prince William mourns death of friend and his son after 'tragic killing'

The Prince of Wales has been left heartbroken after the death of his close friend Mark Jenkins, and Mark's son Peter, in Kenya, on 8 December. Prince William took to Twitter to pay his condolences, writing that Mark had dedicated his life to wildlife in East Africa and was a man who he "loved and admired".

TRENDING NOW: Prince George and Princess Charlotte look adorable in unseen photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

"Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National Park while conducting an aerial patrol," he wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry reveals touching letter from Prince William

"Tonight, I’m thinking about Mark’s wife, family and colleagues who’ve sadly lost a man we all loved and admired," he concluded signing off with the letter 'W'.

Mark was a ranger, conversationalist and experienced bush pilot. The plane was a Cessna 185 and belonged to David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (DSWT). Both Mark and Peter were volunteers for the Trust.

SEE: Prince Harry's reaction when Meghan Markle picks between him and Prince William in old clip

The two were trying to drive cattle that included cows, camels and goats out of the park when the incident happened, said officials.

Reports say it crashed at around 7.15am local time while on patrol in Huri – the north eastern boundary of the park. The park is almost 22,000 square kilometres and is the largest national park in Kenya – and one of the biggest in the world, according to the official website.

Mark died when his plane crashed

It is made up of two separate parks, Tsavo East National Park and Tsavo West National Park, in the Coast Province of Kenya between Nairobi City and Mombasa. The website states that the park is home to red elephants and large open spaces.

"Kenya Wildlife Service and David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (DSWT) teams are at the scene to investigate the circumstances of the crash," KWS said in a statement.

"KWS wishes to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased."

Willim tweeted his condolences

"Mark was a lifelong conservationist and experienced bush pilot, who dedicated his career to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks. Conservation was in Mark’s blood; as the son of a Game Warden for Kenya Wildlife Service, he largely grew up in Kenya’s Meru National Park," read a statement from his former employer, the Frankfurt Zoological Society.

"An experienced pilot, Mark helped build up the airwing of Serengeti National Park by introducing two Aviat Husky aircraft dedicated to anti-poaching and surveillance. He was also instrumental in establishing the first de-snaring teams inside the park, providing local employment while helping to reduce the impact of snares on wildlife."

Prince William meets armed rangers at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy in Kenya

The statement called him "passionate, principled, and strong-willed," shared how "Mark was never afraid to speak his mind and stand for what he believed in.".

"He was a commanding presence and made an indelible impression wherever he went. Those of us who worked alongside him remember him for his determination, thoughtfulness, his energy, his mischievous smile, and his deep love of wildlife and wild places. We will miss his warmth, his hilarious stories, and his sometimes rather irreverent comments which always made us smile. Mark was a devoted husband and father and leaves behind his wife, and his son."

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.